Actor and musician Damian Lewis sat down with editor-in-chief Geordie Greig on the set of Music Box to talk about his change in direction from the acting stage to the music stage.

Lewis spoke about how a love of making music became more than just a hobby and the feeling of going out on stage to perform his own music felt. Lewis also spoke about the inspiration for his writing, as well as the effect of Helen McCrory's passing had during the songwriting process.

