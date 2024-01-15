Dancing on Ice star Ricky Hatton sends presenter flying with joke punch on live TV

This is the moment former boxer and Dancing On Ice contestant Ricky Hatton jokingly punches new presenter Stephen Mulhern to the floor during Sunday's premiere of the show (14 January).

Hatton was made a butt of a joke by the presenter, who has replaced Phillip Schofield, on one segment of Sunday night’s show.

Returning presenter Holly Willoughby pleaded with the boxer “Please just hit him”, to which he eagerly obliged and sent the 46-year-old to the floor.

Ms Willoughby then gasped, throwing her hands to her mouth as the boxer checked on the presenter who was lying on the floor off-camera.