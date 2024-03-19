Danny DeVito has hinted at a new project with Twins co-star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, after the pair appeared at the Oscars together.

The actor, 79, told the New York Post the pair have talked to film executives about the possibility of a new film.

Devito said: "So we're in the process of... we're thinking about it.

"It may not be related to Twins. Or, it may be related to other things that we've done. Junior or Batman," he added.#

It comes after the pair appeared on the Academy Awards stage to present the gong for Best Visual Effects.