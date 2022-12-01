Danny Masterson’s rape trial ended in a mistrial on Wednesday as a deadlocked jury could not agree on a verdict.

The judge declared the mistrial after a weeks-long trial in which three different women testified that the actor raped them and other witnesses appeared to corroborate their accounts.

Masterson, who achieved fame with his role on the sitcom That ’70s Show, denies the charges.

He was fired from a role on Netflix show The Ranch following the claims made in 2017 and has not received a credit for a television or film appearance since.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.