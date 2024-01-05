David Soul’s most memorable Starsky and Hutch scenes as actor dies aged 80

David Soul was the star of iconic moments as Detective Kenneth “Hutch” Hutchinson in the 1970s crime-solving series Starsky & Hutch.

Classic scenes have resurfaced following the news that the US-born actor has died aged 80.

He passed away on Thursday, 4 January, surrounded by his family, his wife Helen Snell announced.

"His smile, laughter, and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched," Ms Snell said.

Soul reprised his role opposite Paul Michael Glaser as Detective Dave Starsky in the 2004 remake Starsky & Hutch, starring Ben Stiller as Starsky and Owen Wilson as Hutch.