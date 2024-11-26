David Walliams says he’s ‘probably non-binary’ in candid conversation on gender

David Walliams said he is "probably non-binary" in a candid conversation about gender and sexuality.

The former Britain's Got Talent judge spoke to the Uncomfortable Conversations with Josh Szeps podcast in Monday's (24 November) episode in which he reflected on his identity.

Walliams told the host: "I think in a way I'd probably say I am non-binary... I don't know exactly.

"I had this girlfriend at the end of university and we used to go out... I used to go out to gay clubs and dance for like six hours and I'd be wearing a skirt and stuff like that."