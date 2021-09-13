Ahead of its official launch, Deathloop developers Arkane have released a final trailer that delves into the story of the upcoming game.

The main protagonist Colt Vahn wakes on the island where Deathloop takes place with no knowledge of what has happened according to the footage.

Following messages left for him in the sky, the character must defeat Visionaries who have put the island into a perpetual time-loop in order to end the cycle.

Deathloop is due to release on 14th September for PC and PlayStation 5.