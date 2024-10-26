Denzel Washington perfectly recites Shakespeare 47 years after playing role

Denzel Washington recited lines from Shakespeare’s Othello off by heart 47 years after he first played the role.

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, 25 October, the Gladiator II star recalled a monologue from act one, scene three of the tragedy.

The Tony and Oscar-winning actor will appear in Othello on Broadway alongside Jake Gyllenhaal from February 2025.

Washington’s last appearance on stage was in The Iceman Cometh in 2018.

He will play the title role while Gyllenhaal will play Iago.