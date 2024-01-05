Derek Draper cries as he reads birthday card from his children in resurfaced clip

This is the touching moment Derek Draper cries as he receives a birthday card from his daughter Darcy, declaring him the “best father in the world”.

Mr Draper broke down in tears when he received the card, in a resurfaced clip from an ITV documentary detailing his battle with Covid, back in February 2022.

The ITV documentary showed the family celebrating Mr Draper’s 54th birthday after being discharged from hospital.

Mr Draper has died at the age of 56 following his long Covid battle.

Kate Garraway confirmed the death of “my darling husband” in a statement on Instagram on Friday 5 January.