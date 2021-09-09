Bungie wants to expand its Destiny series into other forms of media besides the games and is now on the lookout for someone to helm such projects. According to a job listing spotted by TheGamePost, Bungie wants a senior executive to “drive projects that extend the Destiny franchise into new categories including TV, films, books, comics and audio formats.”

Bungie first mentioned its intent to expand the Destiny franchise earlier this year. Currently, the studio is continuing to support Destiny 2 with new seasons, with at least three more years of content expansions planned.