Destiny 2’s fifteenth season, Season of the Lost, has launched alongside a new trailer to give fans a quick glimpse at what they can expect. But perhaps the most important detail is the addition of crossplay.

With this feature, players across the Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms can now play together. The trailer also gives a first glance at some of the new content and what this season’s story will hold. This marks the final season of the year, with a new expansion to begin in 2022 called The Witch Queen.