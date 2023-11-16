Diana’s ghost issues haunting message to Charles in The Crown

Princess Diana’s ghost visits Charles in the latest season of royal drama The Crown.

Season six of the Netflix serial depicts the events of the late 1990s, with episodes showing the events leading up to Princess Diana’s death in 1997, and the aftermath.

In this scene, Charles is on his way home from Paris following Diana’s death, when her ghost appears on the plane seat in front of him.

She tells him: “You know I loved you so much, so painfully too. Well, it’s over now. Be easier for everyone with me gone.

“Admit, it you’ve had that thought already.”

He responds: “The only thought I’ve had since the moment I heard is regret.”