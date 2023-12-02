The Crown’s voice coach reveals how to get Diana’s voice right

The Crown’s voice coach, William Conacher, has revealed to The Independent how to nail Diana’s signature voice - just like Elizabeth Debicki in the hit Netflix series.

While many of us would recognise her voice as being ‘distinctive’, Conacher says that her voice is actually very typical of the privately-educated girls of her generation.

However, it wasn’t viewed on the same level as the royal family.

“She had this very minor-key way of talking, evoking sympathy”, he notes.

“It sounds such a simple thing but it really makes a difference.”