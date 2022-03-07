Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:31
Dizzee Rascal throws photographer’s camera across street after guilty verdict in assault case
A shocking clip shows famous rapper Dizzee Rascal grabbing a professional photographer’s camera and throwing it onto the floor multiple times.
The musician - real name Dylan Mills - was filmed outside court on Monday, 7 March, after being found guilty of assaulting his ex-fiancée.
Mills, 37, chucked a photographer’s camera across the road outside Wimbledon Magistrates Court, only moments after he was convicted of assault against Cassandra Jones.
The couple share two children together and split in February 2021, with the charge for assault made on 8 June last year.
