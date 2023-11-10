Past Time Lords reunite for Doctor Who 60th anniversary: Which one is your Doctor?

Time Lords of the past reunited to celebrate Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary as three specials are set to air this month.

Sixth Doctor Colin Baker and seventh Doctor Sylvester McCoy were in attendance at a gala screening ahead of the new episodes which will be released from 25 November.

Showrunner Russell T Davies spoke of the “honour” of writing for television, especially the “crown jewels” of Doctor Who.

“Most of [the cast and crew] have kids who watch the show, and that makes it all the more special and all the more important that it’s made with love,” he added.