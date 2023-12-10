Doctor Who shares first look at Ncuti Gatwa’s brand new Sonic Screwdriver

Doctor Who has revealed the first look at Ncuti Gatwa’s re-designed Sonic Screwdriver.

In a shock twist in Saturday’s episode (9 December) that saw the Doctor “bi-generate” and essentially split in two - David Tennant’s character disappeared with his tool.

Fear not, though, as Gatwa has shared details of his own screwdriver.

He describes it as “a magnificent piece of Gallifreyan technology that helps the Doctor through all his scrapes and has lots of useful nooks and crannies”.

It also features a Rwandan proverb, which translates to “the sharpness of the tongue defeats the sharpness of the warrior”.