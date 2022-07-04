Drag queen Fatt Butcher spotted sniffing poppers on live TV

Drag queen Fatt Butcher was spotted sniffing poppers during Joe Lycett’s Big Pride Party on Channel 4 on Sunday (3 July).

Standing behind the comedian as he presented the two-hour live show, the queen can be seen inhaling from a small bottle of the legal high.

Ironically, Butcher sniffed the poppers at the exact moment Lycett joked about being able to “say and do” what they want on live TV.

“How things have changed, those things were shocking once, but now we can say and do what we want,” he said.

