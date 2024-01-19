Dragons’ Den contestant makes history as impressive pitch wins over entrepreneurs

A Dragons’ Den contestant has made history as her impressive pitch won over all six entrepreneurs.

Giselle, 31, walked into the den asking for £50,000 for a 10 percent stake in her business Acu Seeds, on Thursday’s show (18 January), which also saw Gary Neville make his debut.

Acu Seeds sells DIY needle-free ear acupuncture for anxiety, hormonal issues, insomnia, weight loss, and more. The treatments can all be done from home.

In her pitch, Giselle told the dragons she had been diagnosed with ME (myalgic encephalomyelitis), also known as chronic fatigue syndrome.

She shared her “personal healing journey” after being told she would not be able to have children and said she believed having acupuncture went on to help her fall pregnant.