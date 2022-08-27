Drew Barrymore gets emotional hearing Britney Spears’ new song for the first time

Drew Barrymore got emotional as she shared the moment she heard Britney Spears’ new collaboration with Elton John for the first time.

‘Hold Me Closer’ is a remastered version of Elton’s 1971 hit, and the first music Britney has released in six years, and the first since her conservatorship came to an end.

The 47-year-old Charlie’s Angels actress teared up and smiled as she nodded along to the track while relaxing at home.

“‘Hold Me Closer’ is out today and it’s already #1 in 33 countries!”, she wrote in the caption supportively.

