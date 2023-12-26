Dwayne Johnson wears iconic 90s outfit in hilarious Christmas message to fans

Dwayne Johnson delighted fans by sharing a Christmas message - while dressed as his own meme.

“The Rock” donned his iconic 90s clobber, complete with a gold chain worn over his polo neck and a bumbag.

He even put on a rather fetching wig to complete his teenage look - which went viral when it was unearthed a few years ago.

“Merry Christmas, from your keepin’ it 100 friend. 90’s Rock,” he wrote, sharing the video to his 395 million followers on Instagram.

The short clip has already been liked more than 2.3 million times in just six hours.