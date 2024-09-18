Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:55
Runner serenaded by Ed Sheeran in viral video describes ‘surreal’ moment
A runner who was serenaded by Ed Sheeran has spoken about the “surreal” moment that has since gone viral.
Nikki Atkins was jogging along a canal in London at the same time the singer was cruising down the water.
“Any requests?” Sheeran asked, before breaking into his 2014 hit Tenerife Sea.
Appearing on BBC Breakfast on Wednesday 18 September, Nikki discussed the “random” moment.
“I ran onto the canal path just as he was passing and he asked me for a song request,” she said.
“I sort of blacked out a little bit, it was surreal.”
Up next
01:26
Introducing The Independent and Refuge’s Brick By Brick campaign
05:24
Paralympic Judo champions on how to win medals and remain disciplined
06:10
Discover the delights of an Australian city break
01:31
The story of Kate Moss’s sheer dress | That Dress
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
04:26
Justin Theroux on the legacy of The Leftovers
06:26
Willem Dafoe pitches his own legacy sequels
13:30
Alicia Vikander on starring opposite Jude Law
15:04
Leila Farzad talks Kaos, The Decameron and finding the audience
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
05:53
The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
07:16
Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands
00:32
Emily Maitlis: Prince Andrew ‘rehearsed lines’ in Newsnight interview
00:45
Watch: First video of doomed OceanGate Titan wreckage
00:54
Badenoch explains how she ‘went from middle class to working class’
01:54
Trump claims nuclear weapons are biggest threat to car industry
00:35
Brady and Beckham celebrate Birmingham goals in win against Wrexham
00:25
Hollywood legend dons Leeds United hat as he arrives at Elland Road
02:05
F1 Baku: McLaren boss on what caused Lando Norris’s Q1 exit
01:10
Mourners gather for funeral of Olympian runner killed by ex-partner
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
01:09
Ed Sheeran serenades passing jogger while filming video on canal boat
00:43
Strictly Come Dancing live arena tour confirms 2025 dates
00:39
Moo Deng tries to bite keeper and hose as she delights zoo visitors
00:26
Cardi B shares intense gym workout 10 days after giving birth
01:36
Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar
00:42
Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup
01:26
Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener
00:32