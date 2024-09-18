Runner serenaded by Ed Sheeran in viral video describes ‘surreal’ moment

A runner who was serenaded by Ed Sheeran has spoken about the “surreal” moment that has since gone viral.

Nikki Atkins was jogging along a canal in London at the same time the singer was cruising down the water.

“Any requests?” Sheeran asked, before breaking into his 2014 hit Tenerife Sea.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast on Wednesday 18 September, Nikki discussed the “random” moment.

“I ran onto the canal path just as he was passing and he asked me for a song request,” she said.

“I sort of blacked out a little bit, it was surreal.”