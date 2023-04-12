Ed Sheeran surprises busker singing his song on subway platform

Ed Sheeran surprised a New York City busker who was singing his song on the platform of a subway station.

The “Bad Habits” singer walked up behind Mike Yung, who was singing Sheeran’s new hit “Eyes Closed” at Church Avenue station in Brooklyn.

The 62-year-old went viral in 2016 when a video showing him performing “Unchained Melody” by the Righteous Brothers was viewed over 2 million times in 7 days.

He then appeared on America’s Got Talent and released a studio album in 2018.

