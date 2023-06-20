Shawn Mendes joins Ed Sheeran in surprise first performance for year and a half

Shawn Mendes joined Ed Sheeran on stage in a surprise performance in Toronto on Saturday, 17 June, a year and a half after his last concert.

The 24-year-old cancelled his Wonder: The World Tour in 2022 in order to focus on his mental health.

Mendes joined the British singer for a rendition of Sheeran’s 2011 hit “Lego House” and his own song “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.”

The surprise appearance comes after the release of Mendes’ new single “What the Hell Are We Dying For?” about wildfires raging across his home country of Canada.