Ed Sheeran picks ‘wrong guitar’ during Ukraine charity concert performance

Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello were among the artists who performed at Concert for Ukraine tonight (Tuesday 29 March).

The two-hour fundraising effort was set up with the aim of raising funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) humanitarian appeal.

Sheeran played two original songs, breaking out his loop pedal station to dive into his performance of “Bad Habits”.

But the star appeared to suffer a technical blunder, announcing to the crowd: “Wrong guitar.”

“Live television, eh?” he quipped, before continuing with the fundraising effort which helped raise more than £11m.

