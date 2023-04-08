Eddie Marsan says he was ‘afraid’ of growing up around white working-class men

Eddie Marsan has said he “felt vulnerable and afraid” when he was growing up around “white working-class men” on a council estate full of “toxic masculinity” in the 1970s and 1980s.

The 54-year-old actor, who was raised in Bethnal Green in east London, is currently starring in science fiction drama The Power – along with Toni Collette – which sees the relationship between men and women change.

“I remember being afraid of white working-class men,” Marsan said during an appearance on Channel 4 News YouTube show and podcast, Ways To Change The World With Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

