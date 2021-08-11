The cobbled streets of Edinburgh are filling, the stages are lit up, and while the pandemic may have left its mark, the beloved Fringe Festival is back.

After being absent for a year, the world's largest arts festival has restarted, and though with a slimmed-down lineup it will still feature 700 shows.

Comedians and artists alike are relishing being able to perform live for the first time in 18-months.

A third of the performances will be held online due to the ongoing COVID restrictions but for the live shows, a bottle of hand sanitiser will never be too far away.