Watch: Larry David attacks Elmo live on TV

Larry David crashed the set of NBC’s Today show and attacked Elmo on live TV.

The hilarious incident unfolded on Thursday morning (1 February) and the comedian justified his actions by suggesting: “Somebody had to do it.”

David, 76, was asked to apologise to the Sesame Street character “from the heart” as he sat down for his interview with hosts Guthrie and Hoda.

“Elmo, I just want to apologise,” he said.

Luckily for the Curb Your Enthusiasm star, Elmo graciously accepted his apology.