Elton John has broken his silence after footage emerged of the legendary singer throwing his headphones in a studio tantrum.

The footage emerged as the legendary singer worked on his new project Who Believes In Angels? a collaboration between the pop icon and American country music singer Brandi Carlile.

The project was assembled in just 20 days, with video documenting the occasionally emotionally fraught recording sessions.

Appearing on the Magic FM breakfast show with Nicki Chapman, the 77-year-old said: “I was not in a good space, I was tired, I was grumpy and I was very nervous.”