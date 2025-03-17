Émilie Dequenne makes heartbreaking cancer admission in interview weeks before death

Belgian actor Émilie Dequenne said her passion for her work helped her forget about her cancer in one of her final interviews before her death at the age of 43.

The Missing star died in a hospital near Paris on Sunday (16 March) after being diagnosed with a rare cancer of the adrenal gland in 2023.

However, after being given the all-clear in April, she revealed she was undergoing her second round of chemotherapy.

“I’m starting to fight again,” she told Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz during an interview promoting her new film Survive in January.

“When I can do things related to my job, it’s like everything else disappears,” she added.