Emma Bunton presented her Heart radio show somewhat slightly hungover after Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday party.

Baby Spice wore a hat to present her Sunday evening show on 21 April as she admitted to “hiding a multitude of sins”.

The famous Nineties girl band reunited the night before to mark Posh Spice’s special birthday as her husband David Beckham recorded the ladies dancing and singing to their famous hit “Stop”.

Speaking to listeners on her show, Emma said: “I am not dressed up today, I am wearing a hat to hide a multitude of sins because I went to Victoria Beckham’s birthday last night.

She later spoke of how good it was to be reunited with her fellow Spice Girls.