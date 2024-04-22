Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:39
Emma Bunton presents Heart radio show hungover after Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday party
Emma Bunton presented her Heart radio show somewhat slightly hungover after Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday party.
Baby Spice wore a hat to present her Sunday evening show on 21 April as she admitted to “hiding a multitude of sins”.
The famous Nineties girl band reunited the night before to mark Posh Spice’s special birthday as her husband David Beckham recorded the ladies dancing and singing to their famous hit “Stop”.
Speaking to listeners on her show, Emma said: “I am not dressed up today, I am wearing a hat to hide a multitude of sins because I went to Victoria Beckham’s birthday last night.
She later spoke of how good it was to be reunited with her fellow Spice Girls.
Up next
35:16
Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could
02:51
I traveled 300 miles to chase the total solar eclipse
59:34
Simon Calder answers your holiday questions in live event
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
03:35
Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground
03:45
New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue
07:34
This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
11:34
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?
11:49
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?
14:24
Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
03:11
Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box
04:08
Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
02:44
Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
35:16
Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could
36:50
Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’
37:41
Author Ela Lee: ‘We need to take blackout sex more seriously’
43:16
Love Lives: If men went through menopause, it would be a disaster
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
01:03
Watch: Sunak confirms Rwanda flights will take off in 10 to 12 weeks
00:27
Rwanda capital safer than London, deputy foreign minister claims
00:58
Emergency services at scene after car crashes into Liverpool school
00:50
Sunak pledges support to Met chief after ‘openly Jewish’ comment
01:36
FA Cup: Ten Hag denies Coventry penalty victory was an ‘embarrassment’
00:41
Moment oldest and youngest London Marathon runners meet on finish line
01:14
Manchester United fans ‘impatient’ for success, Jim Ratcliffe says
00:30
‘Hardest Geezer’ completes London Marathon days after running Africa
01:14
Residents evacuated as heavy rainfall floods southern Chinese cities
00:33
Dubai: Cars abandoned in flooded streets as UAE begins clean up
00:21
Severe weather lashes Virginia as golf ball-sized hail reported
00:24