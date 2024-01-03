Emma Willis announces new CBBC game show on sustainable fashion for children

Emma Willis has announced a new CBBC game show that focuses on sustainable fashion.

The children’s show Style It Out, presented by the former Big Brother host, will see nine children from across the UK compete in a styling contest with the winner showcasing their original creations at London Fashion Week.

Explaining how the show came about, Mrs Willis said: “I sat down with the production company in 2020 and they asked me what I wanted to do and I replied - I want to do a creative show with young people.”

The show airs on CBBC and BBC iPlayer from Wednesday 10 January with three episodes premiering weekly, concluding with the Winner’s Story episode on Wednesday 7 February.