Emmy Awards honour Matthew Perry with moving Friends tribute

Matthew Perry was honoured with an emotional tribute during the Emmys Awards on Monday night (15 January).

Singer Charlie Puth and singer-songwriter duo The War and Treaty performed during the annual In Memoriam segment, first starting with a rendition of “See You Again” before delivering a stripped-down cover of the Friends theme song.

Perry was best known for playing the sarcastic Chandler Bing on Friends in the ’90s and early 2000s.

He starred in more than 200 episodes across 10 seasons.

The In Memoriam segment also included tributes to late stars such as Len Goodman, Andre Braugher, Lance Reddick, Paul Reubens, Barbara Walters and Angela Lansbury.