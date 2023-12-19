Listen: Dame Esther Rantzen reveals she is considering assisted dying

**_If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

Dame Esther Rantzen has revealed that she has joined assisted dying clinic Dignitas.

The 83-year-old said she would consider going there to end her life should her next lung cancer scan show she is getting worse.

“I have joined Dignitas,” she told The Today Podcast hosted by presenters Nick Robinson and Amol Rajan.

Dame Esther said that she had discussed the issue with her family.

She said: “I explained to them that actually I don’t want their last memories of me to be painful because if you watch someone you love having a bad death, that memory obliterates all the happy times and I don’t want that to happen.”