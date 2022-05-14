Moment Ukraine wins Eurovision Song Contest 2022

Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra have won the Eurovision Song Contest 2022.

Performing a mix of rap and folk, the band won in Turin, Italy, on Saturday with their song “Stefania”.

They dedicated their performance to the mothers of Ukraine.

Since it first appeared in the competition in 2003, Ukraine has won twice before with Wild Dances by Ruslana in 2004 and the song 1944 by Jamala in 2016.

After the jury vote, the UK’s Sam Ryder stood in the lead but the public vote handed Ukraine the win.

