Ezra Miller pleads guilty to unlawful trespass, avoiding jail

Ezra Miller has pleaded guilty to unlawful trespassing at a neighbour’s house in Vermont after being charged with stealing alcohol from the property in May 2022.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower actor, 30, entered the plea and promised to abide by conditions as part of a deal to avoid a three-month prison sentence.

Miller would instead be fined $500 and a court fee, and undergo a year of probation.

They must also give up alcohol, do random drug tests, and seek treatment for mental health.

