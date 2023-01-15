Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
01:30
Ezra Miller pleads guilty to unlawful trespass, avoiding jail
Ezra Miller has pleaded guilty to unlawful trespassing at a neighbour’s house in Vermont after being charged with stealing alcohol from the property in May 2022.
The Perks of Being a Wallflower actor, 30, entered the plea and promised to abide by conditions as part of a deal to avoid a three-month prison sentence.
Miller would instead be fined $500 and a court fee, and undergo a year of probation.
They must also give up alcohol, do random drug tests, and seek treatment for mental health.
Sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
01:25
Flowers: Miley Cyrus releases new single with Bruno Mars sample
01:29
Jamie Lynn Spears to reunite with Zoey 101 cast for sequel movie
01:12
Lisa Marie Presley: Elvis star Austin Butler pays tribute to singer
00:55
Sam Ryder ‘stoked’ to be first Eurovision act nominated for best new artist Brit Award
01:00
Grenfell Tower: Multiple firefighters diagnosed with terminal cancer after rescue mission
02:01
Exclusive: Moment group of ‘aggressive’ 10ft sharks ‘charge’ at fisherman
01:03
Singer Lisa Marie Presley, only child of Elvis, dies aged 54
03:38
Why did Just Stop Oil throw paint on a Van Gogh? | You Ask The Questions
00:47
Elle Edwards: Custody van arrives at court ahead of Christmas Eve murder hearing
00:35
Government taking advice on ‘impact’ of Scotland’s gender recognition laws, Sunak says
01:44
Driver rescued from submerged car by helicopter after ignoring Arizona flood warnings
01:38
Brazil: Security forces regain control of National Congress after building stormed by Bolsonaro supporters
05:22
A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground
07:29
Ending the war on drug users in New York | On The Ground
17:28
The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war
10:41
Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground
11:23
Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground
08:25
Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground
13:26
Documentary: The true horror of Russia’s war in Ukraine | On The Ground
09:29
Lebanon’s ‘orchestrated’ financial crisis bringing poverty to the middle classes | On The Ground
03:38
Why did Just Stop Oil throw paint on a Van Gogh? | You Ask The Questions
03:40
What have we learnt from the nurses strikes? | You Ask The Questions
05:43
A World Cup like no other, but should it have happened? | You Ask The Questions
05:33
Messi’s day of destiny against France | You Ask The Questions
07:58
The World Cup 2022 quarter-finals bring shock and mayhem | You Ask The Questions
07:54
Who’s impressing ahead of the quarter-finals of the World Cup 2022? | You Ask The Questions
07:05
What we’ve learned as we enter the World Cup 2022 knockout stages | You Ask The Questions
06:42
What have we learned from the opening games of Qatar 2022? | You Ask The Questions
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines
11:51
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
04:02
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
05:08
What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated
05:26
What is inflation? | Decomplicated
03:26
Netflix’s Harry & Meghan teased major bombshells - so did it deliver? | Binge or Bin
03:17
Season 3 of His Dark Materials visually ‘better than ever before’ | Binge or Bin
12:01
Harry and Meghan & His Dark Materials | Binge or Bin
03:27
Netflix’s Wednesday is Jenna Ortega’s ‘massive breakthrough moment’
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:44
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
14:26
Polyamory, softbois, and sex on screen: These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
01:25
Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’, author Louise O’Neill claims
26:51
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on gender identity and how to untangle a toxic political debate
01:21
Author Jodi Picoult says anti-trans feminists are ‘biggest threat’ to transgender people
01:26
Author and trans activist Jennifer Finney Boylan on how love saved her life
44:20
Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley on feminist porn, sex work and the female gaze
01:10
Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley says porn can be as creative as literature and film
01:09
UK will provide Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, Rishi Sunak confirms
00:33
Dnipro: Rescuers search rubble after Russian attack on apartment block
00:41
Five more classified documents found at Joe Biden's Delaware home
01:21
Double number of nurses will be asked to strike in February, union warns
00:41
Nepal: Smoke billows after aircraft crashes near Pokhara airport
01:21
London shooting: Police cordon at scene as young girl in critical condition
03:51
Holocaust survivor confronts Suella Braverman over ‘dehumanising’ language used about refugees
01:11
'We're looking at the options': Keir Starmer refuses to confirm if Labour will scrap tuition fees
00:21
Mykhailo Mudryk spotted at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea sign Ukrainian star
00:48
Jurgen Klopp says he ‘can’t remember a worse game’ after Brighton defeat
01:27
UK football police chief tells fans to respect pitch as banning orders rise
01:08
Eric Cantona says Man United no longer has pulling power for best talent
00:48
F1: James Vowles ‘incredibly proud’ to join Williams Racing as team principal
00:44
Premier League: Chelsea in ‘incredibly challenging’ moment after Fulham defeat, Graham Potter says
00:45
Rugby league stars Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield granted freedom of Leeds
03:10
Dana White: UFC president says he has ‘no defence’ for slapping wife
02:49
Body of whale washes ashore in seventh death in just over a month
00:56
Kilauea crater glows red with lava as volcanic activity resumes inside Hawaii volcano
00:47
‘Eco-champion’ pensioner celebrated for transforming disused Antrim land with 20,000 trees
00:31
Extreme weather interrupts TV reporter’s on-air segment about extreme weather
01:21
Philippines residents escape floodwaters as landslides and floods kill dozens
00:40
Cop15: Moment historic UN deal reached to protect one-third of world’s nature
00:35
Stunning winter scenes take over China’s Jingpo lake as 130ft Diaoshuilou Waterfall freezes
02:57
Climate change-induced drought and rising temperatures threatening food stocks for millions in Madagascar
01:02
Britons paying 'through the roof' for international holidays, says Simon Calder
00:44
‘Jay-Zed’: BBC newsreader goes viral for hilarious mispronunciation of Jay-Z
00:25
Stacey Solomon shares amazing video of her moving baby bump just weeks ahead of birth
00:58
Tiktoker known for accurate predictions says Harry and Meghan will have another baby in 2023
00:43
Alex Jones says he gets ‘mobbed’ by women ‘throwing themselves’ at him
01:16
Kanye West reportedly marries again two months after divorce from Kim Kardashian finalised
00:40
Martin Lewis shares tip for saving big on cinema tickets by spending £1
00:41
Rare sheep that look like badgers successfully bred on English farm
02:08
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:10
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:00:15
How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar
04:29:59
Watch in full: World leaders arrive in Sharm el-Sheikh for day two of the SGI Forum 2022
04:39:48
Watch in full: World leaders gather in Sharm el-Sheikh for day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
01:17
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action, says princess
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
01:09
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’, energy minister says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:23
SGI can be a ‘catalyst’ for Saudi Arabia, head of SABB says
01:13