Bafta 2023: Who stole the show on the red carpet?

Jamie Lee Curtis, Eddie Redmayne and Florence Pugh are just some of the stars that wowed with their outfits on the red carpet of the Bafta Film Awards 2023.

While London Fashion Week is in full swing, the film award attendees may have actually stolen the show on Sunday, 19 February.

Walking the red carpet we can see also Michelle Yeoh, nominated as Best Actress, and Sophie Turner wearing a stunning black dress covered in jewels.

This video lays out the best-dressed celebrities who graced the ceremony at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall.

Sign up for our newsletters.