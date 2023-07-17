The most iconic Hermès Birkin bags inspired by Jane Birkin

Following the passing of actor and singer Jane Birkin, fans are remembering the iconic Hermès bag which drew inspiration from her need for practical style - and quickly grew to be one of the rarest and most expensive styles in the fashion world.

The Hermès Birkin starts at around £8,000, but can only be purchased new by invitation from the brand personally.

However, those keen to get their hands on one of these exclusive pieces can expect to pay upward of £20,000 on resale items.

The Diamond Himalaya Birkin gained notoriety for being the most expensive bag ever to be sold at auction, going for $450,000 USD (£343,700) in 2022, and is crafted from Niloticus crocodile skin featuring 40 brilliant white diamonds.

Birkin's passing will likely drive demand up even further for such bags.