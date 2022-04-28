Vin Diesel films Justin Lin hyping up Fast and Furious 10 days before director quits

A video posted by Vin Diesel the day before Justin Lin quit as Fast and Furious 10 director has been reshared online.

It was announced on Tuesday (26 April) that Lin had made the “difficult decision” to step away as director of the final two instalments in the film series.

But just 24 hours before Lin announced his decision, Diesel shared a video alongside the filmmaker, hyping up its production.

“Is it fair to say this is going to be the best one?” the Hollywood star asks.

“In my heart, yes,” Lin replies.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.