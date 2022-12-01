Cocaine Bear: Ray Liotta stars as drug kingpin in one of last roles before death

The late Ray Liotta is seen in one of his final screen roles in Cocaine Bear, filmed before his death in May 2022.

Inspired by an incident in September 1985, in which a 175lb black bear in north Georgia ingested a duffel bag of cocaine that convicted drug smuggler Andrew Thornton had abandoned, the horror-comedy sees the drug-fuelled animal embark on a murderous rampage, which did not happen in real life.

Liotta stars as Dentwood, a drug kingpin who sends his two associates to find the missing drugs.

The film will be released in February 2023.

