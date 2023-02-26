A heartbreaking new Disney+ documentary will see Made in Chelsea’s Spencer Matthews attempt to recover his late brother’s body from Mount Everest.

Michael Matthews died during an expedition in 1999, and his body has never been found.

In the trailer, Bear Grylls is seen offering the 34-year-old some sound advice on making it back safely.

“Stay safe...if you get hold of Mike, I hear his voice screaming that one loud”, he says.

Finding Michael is out on Disney+ on 3 March.

