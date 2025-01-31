Nirvana reunites with unexpected Kurt Cobain replacement

Nirvana reunited to perform at the FireAid benefit concert in Los Angeles on Thursday, 30 January, with an unexpected special guest as Kurt Cobain's replacement.

Drummer Dave Grohl's 18-year-old daughter Violet took to the stage to sing the band's 1993 track "All Apologies."

Two concerts took place, the first at LA’s Kia Forum followed by the second at the Intuit Dome, raising money to help rebuild communities devastated by deadly wildfires in California earlier this month.

At the moment, the three major blazes — the Palisades, Eaton, and Hughes fires — that ravaged the LA area are all more than 90 per cent contained.