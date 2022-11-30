Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie dies aged 79

Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac’s co-lead vocalist and keyboardist, has died aged 79.

A statement on Facebook said: “On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death.

“She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness.”

The band also paid tribute to the musician, describing her as a “truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure.”

Ms McVie was behind hits such as “Little Lies,” “Say You Love Me,” and “Don’t Stop” before she left the band in 1998. She later returned in 2014.

