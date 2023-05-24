A Florida high school band played a rendition of “Eyes Closed” to Ed Sheeran before he surprised students with free guitars and tickets to his concert.

The music star visited Middleton High’s band class and is seen entering the classroom while the teenagers play.

After joining the teacher at the front of the room, he thanked the class and played some songs himself.

“I’ve also brought some guitars to give to you guys and the music department, and I’m playing a sold-out stadium tomorrow, but I’ve got tickets for all of you guys to come,” Sheeran announced to cheers.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.