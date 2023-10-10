Shania Twain joins Foo Fighters on stage for special version of ‘Best of You’

Shania Twain joined the Foo Fighters on stage in Texas on Saturday night (7 October), closing out the Austin City Limits music festival with a special version of “Best of You”.

The country star debuted bright red hair as she joined Dave Grohl and his bandmates for the surprise collaboration.

After the performance, Twain revealed that performing with the rock band was something on her “bucket list”.

“Thank you to Foo Fighters for inviting me on stage - you are all so generous and ridiculously cool. I am a huge rock fan,” she wrote on Instagram.