Foy Vance performs ‘Signs of Life’ in Black Deer session

The Independent is thrilled to be partnering with the Black Deer Americana and Country Music Festival this summer.

Set in the picturesque Eridge Park, Kent, this award-winning event hosts some of the biggest and best artists across country and Americana music.

Included in this year’s lineup are Grammy-winning star Bonnie Raitt, Lucinda Williams, Allison Russell, and The Teskey Brothers.

To get fans in the mood for the 2023 edition, festival organisers sent us a beautifully-shot session with Irish artist Foy Vance, performing an acoustic version of his song “Signs of Life” with his band.

Tickets to this year’s Black Deer festival are available now.

