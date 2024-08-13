Freddie Flintoff makes heartbreaking admission after Top Gear crash

Freddie Flintoff has made a heartbreaking admission about his health following his Top Gear crash.

The 46-year-old admitted he may never “feel 100 percent again” as he spoke for the first time publically about the impact the 2022 crash has had on him.

As part of his BBC documentary, Field Of Dreams On Tour, in which he tries to turn a group of unlikely teenagers into a cricket team, the sportsman opened up about his injuries.

In the documentary, which aired on Tuesday (13 August), Flintoff said: “I don’t know what completely better is, I am what I am now.”