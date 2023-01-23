Hundreds of people gathered to pay tribute to Lisa Marie Presley at a public memorial service at Graceland, following her death at the age of 54.

The singer, who was the only child of Elvis Presley, died on 12 January.

A number of famous guests, including the Duchess of York, attended the service in Memphis, Tennessee on Sunday.

Presley has been buried at her father’s Graceland mansion next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020.

