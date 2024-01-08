Gail Porter cries as she relives the moment her daughter Honey first saw her without hair.

The TV presenter was diagnosed with alopecia at the height of her career in 2005.

Speaking to Ellie McKay for the On a Mission podcast, the 52-year-old revealed how her hair fell out while she was filming in the US and how she called her ex-husband to tell him.

She said: “I had to phone him and I said ‘You’ve got to tell her, Honey mummy’s coming home with no hair’.

“Sorry, I still get upset by this.”