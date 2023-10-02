Former Welsh rugby player has detailed the abuse he has received for being gay and having HIV.

The 49-year-old revealed some of the awful comments he has received over his sexuality on Sunday night’s episode of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Gareth was chosen for a one-on-one chat with the course instructors and interviewed about his mindset. Opening up, he revealed how he has been “subjected to s*** all his life” but says he “still refuses to be the victim”.

He told how he remembers hearing crowds of rugby fans chanting that he was a “f*****”, while people still move away from him in restaurants as they believe they could get HIV from him.