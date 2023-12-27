DJ Gary Davies on why Wham!’s Last Christmas finally reached No 1

Former Top of the Pops presenter and legendary DJ Gary Davies has revealed why Wham!’s Last Christmas finally reached the No 1 spot 39 years after it was first released.

The song was officially crowned the 2023 Christmas No 1 following its first release in 1984.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday (27 November), DJ Gary Davies gave his thoughts on the song reaching the Christmas top spot.

He said: “Everyone loves the song, it is a great song.

“It originally was denied reaching number one by Band Aid.”